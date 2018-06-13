ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is poised to provide free tampons and other feminine hygiene products to women serving time in state and local correctional facilities.

Legislation laying out the new requirement is awaiting action by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo following a final legislative vote on Tuesday.

Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal sponsored the bill. The Manhattan Democrat says it aims to ensure women inmates are treated with dignity and have access to a basic health care product.

Currently, some correctional facilities make tampons available while others either do not or require prisoners to pay for them.

Cuomo hasn’t weighed in on the bill but supporters believe he will sign it. The state already requires non-charter public schools to provide free tampons to students.