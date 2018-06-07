ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Lawmakers in the New York state Assembly have voted to make opioid addiction a qualifying condition for medical marijuana.

The Democrat-led chamber passed the bill on Wednesday. It hasn’t been scheduled for a vote in the Senate, where it’s likely to face some opposition.

If enacted, the bill would authorize people who have been diagnosed with opioid use disorder to seek medical marijuana from a physician.

Supporters say medical marijuana can help with withdrawal and make it easier for people to stop using opioids. They also note that marijuana is far less dangerous than heroin or opioids and can be a good alternative when it comes to pain relief.