SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Legislature is promising more transparency in releasing sexual misconduct records.
Senate and Assembly leaders said Tuesday they will proactively release documents related to substantiated claims of sexual harassment involving lawmakers or senior staff.
Their commitment comes in response to a letter from the Capitol Correspondents Association of California asking the Legislature to adopt a more consistent policy for releasing sexual misconduct records. The association represents credentialed media covering the Capitol, including The Associated Press.
Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Assembly Rules Committee chairman Ken Cooley all signed the response letter.
The leaders say the proactive record release is an interim policy as a committee develops new procedures for handling sexual harassment.