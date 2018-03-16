HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders want to investigate whether millions of dollars in confidential settlements paid to state employees since Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock took office were legitimate.

House Speaker Austin Knudsen and Senate President Scott Sales cited a December memo by the Legislative Audit Division that found Montana had paid $2.6 million between 2013 and 2017 from two government accounts designated for settlements.

Settlement payouts totaled $1.2 million between 2003 and 2012, according to the auditor.

Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas said Friday a legislative committee will investigate how the settlements were made and whether they should be made public.

Bullock budget director Dan Villa says there’s been no spike in payments that the auditor’s data is skewed by an account that was created in 2013 to consolidate settlement payments.

Villa says he believes the investigation is politically motivated.