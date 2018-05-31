PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Lawmakers are scheduled to review a new plan to replace the Pawtucket Red Sox aging stadium.

The House Finance Committee will consider the proposal Thursday.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello says his plan eliminates the state’s guarantee on the project in case revenues from the projected ballpark for the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate fall short. The previous plan, passed by the Senate, would have contributed $23 million to the $83-million stadium.

Mattiello’s plan would instead use tax revenues directly generated by the park and its surrounding area to fund the state’s contributions. If revenues fall short, Mattiello says the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency would have to pay off the debt, not taxpayers.

Republicans argue the plan essentially forces the city alone, through its redevelopment agency, to back-stop the deal.