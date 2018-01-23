AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A legislative panel will start considering a bill to soften the minimum wage hike approved by voters in 2016.
Republicans and some business groups have pushed to reverse a law they argue will harm Maine’s economy in the long-term. Lawmakers last year agreed to remove the voter-approved minimum wage hike for tipped employees.
But much of the law remains in effect, while other voter-approved laws have been stymied or blocked.
Republican Rep. Joel Stetkis’s bill would cut Maine’s minimum wage from $10 per hour to $9.5 per hour. An online summary of the legislation says it would create a youth minimum wage and a training minimum age for 18-to 20-year olds.
The bill also eliminates cost-of-living increases to the minimum wage.
His bill is set for a Wednesday hearing.