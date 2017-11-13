BOSTON (AP) — Backers of a massive criminal justice bill being debated at the Statehouse say it will make Massachusetts safer while also give more people a chance to turn their lives around after committing crimes.

The House bill addresses a wide range of issues including bail, mandatory minimum sentences, solitary confinement in state prisons and the use of criminal background checks by prospective employers.

It would for the first time allow certain crimes to be expunged from a person’s record.

The measure being debated Monday also calls for tougher laws against habitual drunken drivers and those who traffic in deadly synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and carfentanil.

More than 200 proposed amendments to the bill have been filed.

The Senate passed its own version of a criminal justice overhaul last month.