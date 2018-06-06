BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s wildlife and fisheries agency says an enforcement agent who was paralyzed in a shooting will get full state retirement benefits.
Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the benefits bill by Colfax Rep. Terry Brown into law.
The law provides full disability benefits through the state employee retirement system for hazardous duty and law enforcement workers who become permanently and totally disabled because of injuries sustained on the job from an “intentional act of violence.”
Scott Bullitt will qualify for the benefits.
Bullitt, an agent with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, was shot in the back in May 2015 while conducting a traffic stop in Ouachita Parish. The department says Bullitt is confined to a wheelchair and can’t return to work as an enforcement agent.
___
House Bill 37: www.legis.la.gov