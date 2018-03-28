MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers are stretching out the legislative session as tensions and disagreements slowed what they hoped would be their final meeting day.
Lawmakers had hoped to adjoin the session Wednesday. By late evening, they had not gotten final approval on a number of bills. Legislators will return to the Alabama Statehouse Thursday morning.
Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said lawmakers want to make sure they get it right.”
The state’s education budget, an ethics law exemption and racial profiling legislation are among the bills awaiting votes.
The day was peppered with frustrations between the House and Senate as each chamber criticized the other.
Sen. Arthur Orr said he had “run out of patience” with the House of Representatives and their “lack of progress on lots of bills.”