BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A proposal to let Louisiana’s legislative auditor see people’s state income tax returns to check Medicaid eligibility has sparked strong disagreements among House lawmakers.

Supporters, who are largely Republican, describe the proposal as an anti-fraud initiative, aimed at saving taxpayer dollars on a pricey health care program.

Critics say the bill would be an improper use of private tax information that puts the data at risk. House Democratic leader Robert Johnson says it vilifies poor people.

The proposal, backed by House GOP leaders, started advancing Thursday. The measure by Rep. Tony Bacala, a Republican from Prairieville, won support from a divided House Health and Welfare Committee.

The vote was 8-3, with Republicans in support and Democrats opposed.

The bill moves next to the full House.

___

House Bill 480: www.legis.la.gov