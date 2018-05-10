CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — With the legislative session coming to a close, New Hampshire lawmakers are quickly sorting out which bills are ready for the governor, which need more work and which are past hope for a compromise.

By Thursday afternoon, lawmakers had sent bills to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu that would reauthorize the state’s expanded Medicaid program, ban therapy meant to change a child’s sexual orientation and end New Hampshire’s distinction between full-fledged residents and those who claim the state as their domicile for voting. Sununu supports banning gay conversion therapy and the Medicaid bill, but has said he has concerns with the voting bill.

The House again rejected one of Sununu’s top legislative priorities, voting down a bill to give parents state money for private school tuition or home schooling.