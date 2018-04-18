DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers are proposing to do away with minimum mandatory sentences for juvenile criminal offenders in Delaware.

A bill up for a House vote on Thursday would repeal and remove all minimum-mandatory sentencing schemes for juveniles adjudicated delinquent in Family Court.

Family Court judges would still be able to sentence an offender to incarceration but would be able to exercise their judicial discretion.

Supporters suggest that mandatory sentences for juveniles are not appropriate because children are different than adults and adolescent brains are not fully developed.

Under current rules, juveniles can receive mandatory sentences of at least 12 months for some crimes.