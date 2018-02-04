PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Lawmakers in Rhode Island have introduced legislation to counter the repeal of federal net neutrality rules.

Democratic Rep. Aaron Regunberg, of Providence, introduced a bill to allow Rhode Island to preserve net neutrality as much as possible following the Federal Communications Commission’s repeal of the policy, which banned telecommunications companies from interfering with web traffic or speeds to favor certain sites or apps.

Regunberg, lieutenant governor candidate, says it would require internet access purchased or funded by the state be provided in an unbiased manner, consistent with net neutrality principles.

He says he’s working closely with Democratic Sen. Louis DiPalma, who introduced a bill to require providers to follow internet service neutrality requirements.

Democratic Rep. Brian Kennedy, the speaker pro tempore, introduced the same bill as DiPalma in the House.