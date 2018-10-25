FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s former House speaker and two other Republican lawmakers have asked a judge to delay releasing the deposition of a woman accusing them of sexual harassment.

Former GOP House Speaker Jeff Hoover and Reps. James DeCesare and Michael Meredith all signed a secret sexual harassment settlement last year.

House GOP Communications Director Daisy Olivo and former House Clerk Brad Metcalf later sued, saying lawmakers punished them for reporting the harassment.

The woman who made the accusations gave a deposition in those lawsuits. Olivo and Metcalf’s attorney, Shane Sidebottom, wants the judge to release her testimony, which he says contains “disturbing facts regarding harassment and sexual assault.”

Hoover and Meredith are up for re-election. Their lawyer asked to review the deposition first to determine if parts of it should be sealed.