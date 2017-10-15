AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Legislative leaders are set to decide whether more than 200 new bills can go before the Legislature.

The bipartisan group of members of the Legislature’s Legislative Council could approve the requests at an Oct. 26 meeting.

The potential bills include a resolution in support of tribal gaming, a homeless opioid user pilot project and a law addressing marijuana odor.

Democratic Sen. Justin Chenette wants to prohibit the governor from removing county sheriffs from office. LePage has threatened to oust two county sheriffs who say they would refuse to comply with federal requests to hold inmates past their release dates.

The Legislature is set to return to Augusta Jan. 3. A special session is scheduled Oct. 23.