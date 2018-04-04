Share story

By
The Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Legislative leaders say they won’t meet the General Assembly’s first state budget deadline.

Thursday marks the final day for the Appropriations Committee to vote on a spending bill. However, both Democratic and Republican leaders said Wednesday more time is needed to work on a possible bipartisan agreement.

House and Senate leaders say they’ve agreed to “continue bipartisan work on the state budget” beyond the committee’s deadline. They are blaming multiple weather-related closings for causing a backup in committee meetings and interfering with budget negotiations.

Legislators have agreed to move along “placeholder budget bills” to keep the process moving.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Flash sale! Save 90% on digital access.

The General Assembly is negotiating changes to the second year of a bipartisan two-year, $41.3 billion budget approved last year.

This year’s legislative session is scheduled to adjourn on May 9.

The Associated Press