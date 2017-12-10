COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Some Ohio lawmakers say the state is using driver’s license suspension as an arbitrary punishment for offenses unrelated to driving while burying people under a pile of fees and fines.

The Dayton Daily News reports the Legislature is considering multiple bills that could reinstate limited privileges for some suspended drivers and help people avoid steep license reinstatement fees.

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles says 1.1 million people had their licenses suspended last year — almost 12 percent of the state’s driving-age population.

Some of the reasons for suspensions include skipping a court date, failing to pay child support and dropping out of high school. Many were suspended for more than one violation, making them subject to multiple reinstatement fees.

