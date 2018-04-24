COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers say two holidays are off limits for local school districts when scheduling snow makeup days.

Members of a House committee voted in favor of legislation that will remove Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Memorial Day as options for rescheduling missed school days. The proposed bill also removes the flexibility colleges and universities have for observing the days.

York Rep. Bruce Bryant said he’s hesitant about taking away governing authority from local school boards who are mandated to operate a certain number of days during the school year. Some school districts have previously used the holidays as makeup days.

Currently, state offices and buildings except medical and emergency facilities are required to observe the holidays.

The bill was introduced in the House last month.