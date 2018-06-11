ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democrats in the New York state Senate are pushing to loosen restrictions on school speed cameras in New York City.
The lawmakers are proposing to lift a cap on the number and times in which the cameras can operate. They say a more flexible speed camera program will better protect children as they walk to and from school.
The Democrats are planning a press conference Tuesday at the state Capitol that will include the father of a boy who died after being struck by a passing car in Queens.
Their proposal has been introduced in the Senate and has not been scheduled for a vote.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Supreme Court tie favors Indian tribes in Washington state
- 'A special place in hell': Here's what led to the Trump-Trudeau G-7 rift | Analysis
- Merkel's spokesman offering 'no interpretation' of viral G7 pic
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice