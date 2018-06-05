PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A bill that would allow shooting preserves to import exotic animals for hunting has been shut down by the Rhode Island Legislature shortly after it was introduced.
WJAR-TV reports the state Senate was supposed to vote on the bill Tuesday, but it was pulled off the table before the session.
Democratic Rep. Stephen Ucci, who sponsored the bill in the House, says he is also pulling it from consideration.
The original proposal came from The Preserve at Boulder Hills in Richmond, which hoped to import elk and potentially other nonnative animals for members to hunt. Currently law only allows the hunting of domestic game birds.
The bill had received pushback from animal activists and lawmakers.
Democratic Sen. Frank Lombardo says they will review the bill and look into making adjustments.

Information from: WJAR-TV, http://www.turnto10.com