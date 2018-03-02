MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Legal marijuana users in Vermont may want to invest in an air freshener.

The Burlington Free Press reports lawmakers are currently considering a bill that could allow cities and towns to classify marijuana odor as a “public nuisance” and a ticketable offense.

Current law prohibits people from consuming marijuana in public places, including sidewalks and hotels. The bill Republican Representatives Scott Beck and Janssen Willhoit introduced Thursday would give local governments more authority to regulate consumption on private property as well.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s marijuana commission is supporting the bill. Still, Democratic Rep. Cindy Weed says lawmakers may be “jumping the gun.”

The House Committee on Government Operations will vote on the bill Friday. If approved, it would go into affect July 2, 2018.

