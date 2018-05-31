ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state could become one of the nation’s leading sports betting markets — but time is running out for lawmakers who want to legalize wagering on athletic events this year.

The legislative session is scheduled to end June 20, giving lawmakers only three weeks to hammer out the details of any proposal to regulate and tax wagers.

A recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling struck down a federal ban on sports betting in most states.

Lawmakers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania have already voted to permit sports betting and dozens of other states are considering the step.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said there isn’t time to pass a bill this session. But Republican state Sen. John Bonacic, who introduced legislation to legalize wagering, says it would be a mistake to wait.