TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Democrat-led Legislature passed a measure to promote equal pay for workers doing the same job regardless of gender.

The Assembly and Senate on Monday passed the legislation, sending it to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. Murphy has said he would sign equal-pay legislation.

Current law bars workplace discrimination based on sex. But the legislation would further make it unlawful for employers to discriminate against those protected by current law by paying them less for substantially similar work than those who are not.

The legislation would also bar employer reprisals on workers who disclose information about their jobs, including compensation.

Under the bill, employers entering state contracts would also have to disclose employee info to the state.

The bill passed 35-0 in the Senate and 74-2 in the Assembly.