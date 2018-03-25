AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine would preserve protections under former President Obama’s health care law under legislation vetoed by Republican Gov. Paul LePage.
The House this week overrode the governor’s veto of a bill to preserve preventative health services requirements under the law. The bill would require health plans in Maine to provide coverage for evidence-based services, recommended immunizations, preventive care and screenings and certain services for women.
That bill heads to the Senate for a vote to override the governor’s veto. LePage in his veto message said he won’t sign into Maine law the same provisions that made Obama’s law a “disaster.”
The House and Senate this week also overrode LePage’s veto of a law requiring health insurance companies to pay for health care provided by licensed naturopaths.
