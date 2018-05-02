ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Lawmakers in New York state have approved a bill that will officially remove the terms “policeman” and “fireman” in state law.

The Assembly approved a bill Tuesday that would replace the terms with the gender-neutral terms “firefighter” and “police officer.” The Daily News reports Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says state laws will now reflect that women are an important part of police and fire departments statewide.

The measure was approved by the state Senate last month. It will now head to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s desk for a signature.

The Democratic governor’s spokesman, Rich Azzopardi, says Cuomo will review the bill.

