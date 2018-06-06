Share story

By
The Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania students may soon be facing a new test on civics knowledge, but they won’t have to pass it in order to graduate.

The House on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly for a bill that mandates a locally developed test of U.S. history, government and civics.

The test would be administered to students in grades seven through 12.

Those who get a perfect score will qualify for a certificate developed by the state Education Department.

Schools will have to report how many students were deemed to have passed the test.

Supporters say there’s an alarming lack of civics knowledge among American adults.

