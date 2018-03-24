MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers are expected to conclude the legislative session this week.

Legislators plan to adjourn Wednesday after a flurry of last-minute work. Lawmakers will put the final touches on the education budget. They could also vote on an ethics law exemption, juvenile justice reform and other bills.

However, simmering tensions in the House of Representatives, after African-American lawmakers were blocked from bringing proposals up from debate threaten to throw the final days into turmoil.

House Republicans voted to block debate on a racial profiling bill. A day earlier most Republicans skipped committee debate on a bill to raise the minimum age to purchase semiautomatic rifles.

The House will make a second attempt Tuesday to debate the profiling bill, which would collect data on race and traffic stops.