Share story

By
The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Legislature is nearing a deal on closing the state’s budget gap through a combination of cuts to most agency budgets and a raid on agency savings accounts.

The House gave final approval on Wednesday to a bill that cuts about $60 million from appropriations across state agencies. Most of the cuts amounted to a 2.4 percent reduction in agency allocations for the year. The bill still must pass the Senate and be signed by the governor.

About a dozen agencies were spared cuts, including public schools, prisons, the Department of Health, Court of Criminal Appeals, the legal system for indigents and to Rehabilitation Services.

Cuts of less than 2 percent were made to agencies that include the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, Department of Human Services and the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks
The Associated Press