ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers are moving early to advance legislation to end parental rights of rapists.
The Senate could debate the bill on the floor as early as Friday.
A House committee also has passed the bill to the floor, where it will be taken up next week.
Legislative leaders have said they are making the measure a priority this year, after it failed to pass in nine previous sessions.
