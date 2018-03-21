PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House and Senate appear poised to debate and possibly vote on legislation permanently extending a sales tax that provides more than $500 million a year for K-12 education.

Companion bills to extend the soon-to-expire 6/10 of a cent sales tax approved by voters in 2000 are scheduled for House debate Thursday and a Senate committee hearing the same day. The proposals by Republican Rep. Doug Coleman and Sen. Kate Brophy McGee have been stalled since January but suddenly came back into play this week.

The proposal makes the education sales tax contained in Proposition 301 permanent. It was set to expire in mid-2021.

Instead, lawmakers are moving to pass it without sending it to the voters. The bills require a 2/3 vote to pass.

— The bills are HB2158 and SB1390 .