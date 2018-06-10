ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York will encourage solar farm operators to incorporate bee-friendly vegetation on their properties under legislation awaiting Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s signature.
Bees and many other species of pollinating insects face threats related to habitat loss and environmental contamination, a problem with implications for both biodiversity and agriculture, the state’s leading industry.
The bill has already passed both the state Senate and Assembly.
If signed into law by Cuomo, a Democrat, the measure would require state agricultural to create new standards for solar energy farms including guidelines for vegetation that attract and protect bees and other pollinating species.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Brilliant, fearless spirit': Fans and friends mourn Anthony Bourdain, dead at 61
- At G-7 summit, Trump tells allies U.S. will no longer be 'piggy bank everybody's robbing'
- Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month
- China hacked Navy contractor, secured trove of sensitive data on submarine warfare
- Trump signals support for states deciding if pot is legal VIEW