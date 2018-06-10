ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York will encourage solar farm operators to incorporate bee-friendly vegetation on their properties under legislation awaiting Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s signature.
Bees and many other species of pollinating insects face threats related to habitat loss and environmental contamination, a problem with implications for both biodiversity and agriculture, the state’s leading industry.
The bill has already passed both the state Senate and Assembly.
If signed into law by Cuomo, a Democrat, the measure would require state agricultural to create new standards for solar energy farms including guidelines for vegetation that attract and protect bees and other pollinating species.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
- Trump, White House advisers blast Canada's Trudeau in brutal aftermath of G-7 summit
- 'A special place in hell': Here's what led to the Trump-Trudeau G-7 rift | Analysis
- Merkel's spokesman offering 'no interpretation' of viral G7 pic