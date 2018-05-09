BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have agreed to lift the state’s little-known ban on switchblade knives.
Senators voted 21-11 Wednesday for the proposal by Rep. Mark Wright, a Covington Republican, sending it to the governor’s desk. That was one vote more than was needed for final legislative passage. House lawmakers earlier backed the measure in an 83-0 vote.
Current law prohibits the ownership, possession or use of a switchblade in Louisiana or a similar spring-loaded knife, except for law enforcement officers.
Wright says Louisiana is one of only a handful of states that has such a 1950s-era ban on switchblades still in law. He says most states that once had the bans have scrapped their similar laws.
Gov. John Bel Edwards hasn’t taken a position on the bill.
___
House Bill 892: www.legis.la.gov