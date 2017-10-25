SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico state lawmakers are inviting Republican Gov. Susana Martinez to explain her plan for repealing and replacing voter-approved bail reforms.

Democratic state Rep. Antonio Maestas and GOP Sen. Sander Rue on Tuesday asked Martinez in a letter to present her proposal for replacing a constitutional amendment on bail reform to members of a criminal justice subcommittee. The panel meets Friday.

In Facebook posts last week, Martinez lambasted the amendment and new pre-trial release and detention procedures as a threat to public safety.

Maestas said the posts have created a whirlwind of confusion about recent changes to the state’s bail system designed to rein in the role of monetary bail, and that lawmakers hope to hear a more detailed plan.

The governor’s office had no immediate response to the invitation.