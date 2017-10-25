SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico state lawmakers are inviting Republican Gov. Susana Martinez to explain her plan for repealing and replacing voter-approved bail reforms.
Democratic state Rep. Antonio Maestas and GOP Sen. Sander Rue on Tuesday asked Martinez in a letter to present her proposal for replacing a constitutional amendment on bail reform to members of a criminal justice subcommittee. The panel meets Friday.
In Facebook posts last week, Martinez lambasted the amendment and new pre-trial release and detention procedures as a threat to public safety.
Maestas said the posts have created a whirlwind of confusion about recent changes to the state’s bail system designed to rein in the role of monetary bail, and that lawmakers hope to hear a more detailed plan.
Most Read Stories
- Clinton campaign, DNC helped pay for work on dossier about Russia and Trump
- Proposed study would consider tolling downtown Seattle streets to reduce congestion
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
- Have Seahawks made a permanent change at cornerback? Jeremy Lane's tweet seems to say so
- Boeing’s Machinists and robots start building first 777X, but challenges remain
The governor’s office had no immediate response to the invitation.