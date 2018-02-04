MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont lawmakers want public input on the governor’s proposed state budget.
House and Senate appropriation committees are holding public hearings around the state on Monday, Feb. 12.
Last month, Republican Gov. Phil Scott laid out his vision for a 2019 budget.
The hearings take place at 6 p.m. at Johnson State College, Rutland’s Longfellow School, St. Johnsbury House in St. Johnsbury, the St. Albans City School, and Community College of Vermont in Winooski. Additional hearings will take place at the Springfield Town Hall, starting at 5:30 p.m. and on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Montpelier Statehouse.
