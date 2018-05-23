SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon state officials are discussing what went wrong with a large dairy that is facing a lawsuit, regulatory problems and bankruptcy to prevent a similar situation from happening in the future.

The Capital Press reports the Senate Interim Committee on Environment and Natural Resource scheduled a legislative hearing with the state’s top agriculture and water regulators on Monday to discuss what went wrong with Lost Valley Farm, an 11-square mile (29-square kilometer) dairy with nearly 14,000 cattle, in Boardman.

Sen. Michael Dembrow, the committee’s chairman, says the state should be wary of confined animal feeding operations deemed “too big to fail” due to the large numbers of animals involved.

The commission plans on continuing the discussion during legislative committee days in September.

