MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers are headed into the final days of the 2018 session with key votes looming on proposals to allow some teachers to carry guns in school, changing the position of lieutenant governor and other bills.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday will debate a bill to allow designated teachers, after undergoing training, to carry firearms in schools. The proposal is one of several bills introduced after the fatal shooting of 17 people at a Florida high school.

Other bills that could see action include proposals to: change the lieutenant governor’s duties; reform the juvenile justice system; and reduce the number of weeks of unemployment compensation.

The final meeting days will bring a flurry of work as lawmakers push to get bills approved before a target March 29 adjournment date.