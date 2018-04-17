RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are forming a panel to address deteriorating school facilities across the state.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Sen. Bill Stanley, a Republican from Franklin County, announced Tuesday he will create a school facility modernization subcommittee.

Stanley, who is chairman of the Senate Local Government Committee, credited Richmond for “being the catalyst” in bringing the issue to the forefront.

The nine-member subcommittee will include Sen. Jennifer McClellan, a Democrat from Richmond, and Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, a Republican from Henrico County.

Sen. Barbara Favola, a Democrat from Arlington, is another member of the subcommittee. She warned that local governments won’t be able to fix or replace obsolete school buildings without the money to do it.

