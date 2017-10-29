BOSTON (AP) — Lawmakers on Beacon Hill face a deadline to approve a spending bill that could also make Massachusetts the first state to ban “bump stocks” since a deadly shooting in Las Vegas.
The $82 million deficiency budget is needed by Tuesday so the state comptroller can close the books on the 2017 fiscal year, which ended on June 30.
A House-Senate conference committee was appointed on Friday to resolve differences between the chambers.
Attached to both the House and Senate versions are proposals to ban bump stocks, a device that investigators say was used by the gunman who killed 58 people at a music festival.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Analysis | Three impressions from Arizona's 58-37 upset of 15th-ranked WSU
- 'Inmates running the prison' on NFL protests? Players — including Seahawks — take shots at Texans owner's comment
- TICKET ALERT: Here's how to buy tickets for 'Hamilton' at Paramount Theatre
The House bill would outlaw any device intended to increase the rate of discharge by a firearm. The narrower Senate measure applies specifically to bump stocks and trigger cranks.