WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware lawmakers have given their final approval of a proposal to allow a private corporation to operate the Port of Wilmington.
The News Journal reports that both chambers of the Delaware General Assembly passed resolutions Tuesday approving the partnership.
Gov. John Carney recently announced a preliminary agreement with the Gulftainer Group to lease the port from the state and construct a new container shipping facility on the Delaware River.
Gulftainer Group is the largest independent, privately-owned port operator in the world.
Under terms of the preliminary agreement, a Gulftainer subsidiary would make annual royalty payments to the state and agree to invest more than $580 million in the port over the next nine years, including approximately $410 million for a new container facility at DuPont’s former Edgemoor site.
