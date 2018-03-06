ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Three state lawmakers in Maryland say they were sexually harassed on the job and are calling for a new policy for handling complaints.

The Baltimore Sun reported that the state delegates spoke out Monday during a committee hearing on possible changes to the Legislature’s procedures for investigating harassment.

Among them was Del. Angela Angel, a Prince George’s County Democrat. She told the House Rules and Executive Nominations Committee that she was accosted in front of other people and that no one came to her defense.

Del. Marice Morales, a Montgomery County Democrat, added that the current reporting process would force her to reveal embarrassing encounters to people crucial to her political future.

Some lawmakers say an independent investigator should review complaints. Investigations are currently funneled through the General Assembly’s leadership.

