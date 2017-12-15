CHICAGO (AP) — The daughter of a state legislator and her boyfriend have pleaded guilty to reduced battery charges in an attack on one of the lawmaker’s political rivals.
The Chicago Tribune reported Friday that a judge sentenced Jessica Soto and Bradley Fichter each to two years of probation. Soto is the daughter of Rep. Cynthia Soto, a Chicago Democrat.
Both Jessica Soto and Fichter must complete community service. Soto also has to take anger management classes.
The attack left Robert Zwolinski, who challenged Cynthia Soto in last year’s primary, with a black eye and broken nose.
Most Read Stories
- Swedish Health’s ambitious Seattle plans involved a developer with a stake in their success VIEW
- Prison escape of Darren Berg, Washington’s ‘Mini Madoff,' is like ‘Shawshank Redemption,' official says
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Seattle police recommend charging ex-City Council candidate for false reporting in voucher program | Times Watchdog
- Washington state drivers 5th worst in nation — and trending in the wrong direction, new study says
Jessica Soto’s lawyer says the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding.
But prosecutors say Zwolinski was attacked after he saw Soto and Fichter putting Cynthia Soto campaign signs outside his campaign office.
Cynthia Soto didn’t return a message seeking comment.
___
Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com