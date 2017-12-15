CHICAGO (AP) — The daughter of a state legislator and her boyfriend have pleaded guilty to reduced battery charges in an attack on one of the lawmaker’s political rivals.

The Chicago Tribune reported Friday that a judge sentenced Jessica Soto and Bradley Fichter each to two years of probation. Soto is the daughter of Rep. Cynthia Soto, a Chicago Democrat.

Both Jessica Soto and Fichter must complete community service. Soto also has to take anger management classes.

The attack left Robert Zwolinski, who challenged Cynthia Soto in last year’s primary, with a black eye and broken nose.

Jessica Soto’s lawyer says the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding.

But prosecutors say Zwolinski was attacked after he saw Soto and Fichter putting Cynthia Soto campaign signs outside his campaign office.

Cynthia Soto didn’t return a message seeking comment.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com