PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island lawmakers looking at a proposal to build an $83 million stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox have asked team Chairman Larry Lucchino for details on the team’s finances.
The Providence Journal reports the requests came Tuesday, during the House Finance Committee hearing.
Portsmouth Republican Rep. Kenneth Mendonca told Lucchino he wanted to see the team’s balance sheet because lawmakers have a responsibility to constituents and the state. Bristol Democratic Rep. Kenneth Marshall echoed the request.
Lucchino expressed some reluctance, saying they would take it under advisement.
The legislation would allow the state to provide $23 million and the city $15 million. The Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate would contribute $45 million, $33 million of which would be financed by a taxable lease revenue bond by the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency.
