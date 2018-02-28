RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are considering whether to increase the sales tax rates in Williamsburg, James City County and York County to help pay for a tourism marketing program.

The Daily Press reports that two Republican lawmakers who represent the area are split on the issue.

Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment has sponsored the legislation to add at 1 percentage point surcharge to the state sales tax. Del. Brenda Pogge opposes the idea, her first public disagreement with Norment.

The measure has passed the Senate and recently cleared a House committee.

The area covered by the proposal is known as the state’s Historic Triangle and includes some of the state’s most historic attractions. Besides Jamestown, founded in 1607, the region includes Colonial Williamsburg and Yorktown.