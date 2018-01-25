SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — State lawmakers are looking to do away with an anti-underage drinking education program aimed at parents that is funded through liquor sales.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports lawmakers suggested cutting funding for the Parents Empowered program under the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday as part of proposed cuts to agencies statewide.

The program produces TV commercials and billboards encouraging parents to do their part in preventing underage drinking.

Members of the Business, Economic Development and Labor Appropriations Subcommittee say cutting the parent program will not hurt the department’s operations.

The department’s Executive Director Sal Petilos, who is against the idea, says while the rate of underage drinking is lower in Utah than in other states, he thinks it’s important to continue working to keep things that way.

