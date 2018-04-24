BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Prohibiting Louisiana State University classes from starting before 10 a.m. would be one option studied to reduce traffic issues in a city under legislation that a state House of Representatives panel has approved.

News outlets report the measure cleared the House Transportation Committee without objection Tuesday and now goes to the full House. Under it, staggered work hours for major Baton Rouge employers, including state agencies, and encouraging businesses to allow employees to work from home would also be studied.

The proposal would create a study group including LSU, state and other officials.

The Advocate couldn’t reach the resolution’s sponsor, Sen. Dale Erdey, for comment. Social media criticism of his proposal included that delaying classes would hamper students with jobs, and lawmakers are unwilling to find financial solutions to road problems.

