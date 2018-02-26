RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia distilleries may be able to keep more of money they get from selling spirits on their property.
The Daily Progress reports that the General Assembly is considering legislation to loosen requirements on what distilleries are required to pay the state.
Supporters say the legislation is needed because the state has overly burdensome requirements for distilleries that have limited the industry’s growth.
The legislation was written by Silverback Distillery co-owner Denver Riggleman, a former GOP candidate for governor.
The Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control opposes the legislation, saying it would cost the state $4 million over the next two years.
