SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah lawmakers are expressing concern about the possibility that voters could expand Medicaid after years of debate at the legislature.

A state analysis presented Thursday says the initiative poised to make the November ballot would eventually cost about $47 million more than a smaller expansion passed by lawmakers that still needs federal approval.

Lawmakers’ plan would cover about 70,000 more low-income people, while the ballot initiative would insure about twice as many people.

Republican Rep. Ed Redd of Logan says he’s concerned about whether the state could afford their portion of the increased cost without cutting other programs, especially if the state hits hard economic times.

Utah Decides Healthcare organizer RyLee Curtis disagrees. She says their plan would be paid for with a sales tax increase and has been well-received by many voters.