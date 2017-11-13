WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker in Delaware has criticized a proposed policy that would protect the rights of transgender students in schools. His remarks have prompted Democrats to say they’ll increase efforts to unseat him next year.

WDEL in Wilmington reported Sunday that the proposed state policy would require schools to provide access to locker rooms and bathrooms that correspond with a student’s gender identity.

State Rep. Rich Collins called the proposed regulations “perverse.” He said they would essentially allow students to change their gender identity in schools without having to notify parents.

Delaware Democratic Party leaders condemned the remarks. They said they have now launched efforts to prioritize a “strong” candidate to run against Collins in Sussex County next year.

