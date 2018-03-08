PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota legislative panel has endorsed updating the Legislature’s anti-harassment rules to include social media.

The Joint Legislative Procedure Committee voted Thursday for the change, which would specify that harassing or offensive behavior could include electronic communications. Both chambers of the Legislature would have to adopt the update for it to take effect.

House Speaker Mark Mickelson, the sponsor, says it’s a clarification of what may constitute harassing or offensive behavior in the Legislature’s code of conduct.